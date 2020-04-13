National Weather Service confirms EF3 tornado touched down in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The National Weather Service has determined an EF3 tornado blew through parts of Orangeburg County.
Officials said winds reached 140mph on Preserver Road. There, a double wide home was destroyed.
On Monday, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two fatalities in the area related to the tornado. Officials also said seven others were injured. Two of those residents who were injured were hospitalized with serious injuries.
There was also one death confirmed in Oconee County and five others confirmed in Hampton County associated with Monday’s tornado.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.