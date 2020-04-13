Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says 200 hospital beds will be set up in a large convention center in Atlanta as an alternative treatment site for patients with mild to moderate cases of the new coronavirus. The state has a contract with a private company to prepare the site inside the Georgia World Congress Center. The first parts should be ready in about a week. The state health department said Sunday that Georgia has more than 12,500 known cases of the virus, and the death toll is at least 442. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Georgia more than doubled in a week. Last Sunday, the department reported 211 deaths.