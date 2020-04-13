How some non-essential businesses remain open despite SC executive order

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Sunday, Governor Henry McMaster extended the state of emergency declaration. All executive orders previously enacted under it remain in effect, such as closures of non-essential businesses.
That designation can change if S.C. Commerce grants a company’s request to remain open.
One might notice around the Midlands that vape shops, florists, furniture stores, fashion shops, and other businesses deemed non-essential through executive order, remain in operation.
“The message that it sends it’s just business as usual,” said Mayor Steve Benjamin. “Right now, we don’t have that luxury. We’re not testing at the rate that we should.”
S.C. Commerce grants exceptions to those companies that meet specific criteria, such as providing a vital service or product
“So, to every person, their business is essential,” Benjamin added. “It provides them the resources they need to run their families. That’s not what we’re talking about here.”
Mayor Benjamin grew frustrated last week for Columbia Police to enforce the measure without the updated exemption list.
"It's a delicate and tough issue, but yeah, it was frustrating," said Benjamin.
He adds the ultimate focus at this time should be decelerating the spread of the virus, not sending more people back to work.
"Important codifying a list of rules and business to encourage social distancing, or even requiring it strongly, is important right now if, in fact, we are going to flatten the curve. That's the goal."
Town of Lexington Mayor Steven MacDougall said the number of businesses exempt from closing its doors could create confusion for local law enforcement. He stresses that’s not the concern in Lexington.
“Everybody is suffering the same symptoms right now,” MacDougall said. “If we don’t use common sense right now, we won’t get through this. Everybody’s frustrated. I get that.”
Mayor MacDougall said he visited several pop-up garage sales over the weekend, which are not approved essential businesses.
"I get it," MacDougall added. "People are stuck and in need of income. We're not going to shut it down but do the right thing."
Last week, the City of Columbia invested heavily to test more effectively in hopes of providing much-needed data on COVID-19 to city leaders.
“With good data, you’re able to build some type of long term resilience that slows down the spread of the virus that allows people to return to work safely,” said Benjamin.
