First Alert Forecast: Warm and breezy, then cooler weather moves in

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking cooler weather on the way.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· The threat for severe storms has diminished across the Midlands as our skies continue clear. We’ll see mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 80s. Winds will be breezy.
· Lake Wind Advisory remains in effect until 5 p.m. today.
· Cooler temperatures are expected over the next several days, mainly in the 60s and 70s.
· A few showers are possible this Wednesday, then again for the weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
The threat for severe weather has diminished significantly across the Midlands as a cold front continues moving through the Palmetto State. So, for the remainder of the day, expect a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will climb into the lower 80s. Winds will be breezy, so hold on to your hats. A Lake Wind Advisory remains in effect until 5 p.m. this afternoon.
Tonight, we'll see clear skies. Lows will drop into the low 50s.
On Tuesday, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds. Some late day showers are possible as another weather system tracks near our coast. High temperatures will be in the 70s.
Dry weather is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. More wet weather approaches the area by the weekend.
Today: Sun & Clouds. Warm & Breezy. High temperatures in the lower 80s.
Tonight: Clear Skies. Cool. Lows in the 50s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Late Day Showers (20%). Highs in the lower 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (30-40%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.
Friday: Sun & Clouds. Warmer. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the 70s.
