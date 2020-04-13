First Alert Forecast: Severe Storms Ending By Noon. Sun, Breezy Warm Afternoon

First Alert Day For Severe Storms Likely
A strong cold front will move through the state today. Ahead of the front will be widespread thunderstorms. Some storm will be strong to severe with heavy rain, hail, damaging winds and Tornadoes.
Breezy, warm and humid ahead of the front. Once the front passes, skies will clear by Noon and we’ll see breezy and very warm temperatures with Highs in the lower 80s.
Sunny and cooler conditions for Tuesday. Rain will return with scattered showers for Wednesday.
Main Severe Threat:
- Heavy Rain
- Damaging Winds
- Large Hail
- Tornadoes
Timing Of Event
This Morning: 5AM - NOON
This will be an evolving forecast this morning. It will be very important to have an action plan for you and your family in the event of a Tornado. Stay with us on-air, on-line and the WIS Weather App for the very latest on severe weather.
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Thunderstorms. Some will be severe with heavy rain, hail, damaging winds and Tornadoes. Storms end by midday with clearing skies by afternoon, breezy and warm. Highs lower 80s. Rain chance 100%
Tonight: Clear Lows Lower 50s
Tuesday Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s
