5 dead in Hampton County, S.C. after early-morning storm

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Hampton County Emergency Management Agency Director reports that five people are dead after severe weather passed through the area early Monday morning.
Hampton County government posted on its Facebook page that there is still heavy damage throughout the county.
If you’re looking for a way to help out the people impact by these storms, Hampton County is accepting food donations for the community of Nixville and first responders.
You can drop that off at the Hampton County Recreation Department. It’s on Pine Street in Varnville.
