Damages reported across the Midlands following severe weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Some areas are reporting heavy damage following severe weather that swept through the Palmetto State.
One woman who was inside a home on Jeanette Drive in Columbia reported tree limbs falling through the bedroom ceiling within inches of her. Her and the elderly person who owned the home were not injured.
Another home on Samson Cir. also received some damage. The man and his family who lived there were not injured. However, vehicles at his residence as well as his parents’ residence next door were damaged by the storm as well.
Power lines and downed trees can also be seen in areas that were affected by the line of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes that swept through the state early Monday morning. Such damage can be seen near Ridge View High.
