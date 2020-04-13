COVID-19 FAQs: How are deaths determined in SC; how many people have recovered?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the coronavirus outbreak continues in South Carolina, many residents have asked questions about the statistics we share.
This is one of the most-asked questions WIS gets from viewers.
Each day, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environment Control (DHEC) shares an update on coronavirus cases that includes how many people have tested positive over the past 24 hours, and how many people have died from the virus.
The agency does not share the number of people who have recovered, and have told media it does not track cases after a person is positive, so that number is not available.
However, the acting director of DHEC, Nick Davidson, recently said the agency knows people are very interested in the number of people who have recovered.
“It’s a challenging metric,” Davidson said. “There isn’t a clear definition of what ‘recovered’ is. Some states are estimating recovering rates – if someone doesn’t die and it’s been 14 days or so after the onset of illness they are assuming to be recovered.”
Davidson said DHEC could estimate the number of people who have recovered in the future, but the agency is not there yet.
“Data is not something that we usually do,” he explained. “We are going to be significantly upstaffing in epidemiology and data capacity. So we hope to get there.”
Whenever DHEC shares the number of people who have recovered in the state, WIS will share that with the public immediately.
This is the other question WIS viewers ask everyday.
Dr. Brannon Traxler, a DHEC physician, said the agency does not determine if a person dies due to coronavirus -- clinical providers make that designation.
She said the number of people who have died typically include someone who has recently tested positive and then passed away.
“We don’t always have access to cause of death," Traxler said. “Determination of cause of death is done by clinical providers who have been caring for the patient. So clinicians fill out paperwork and make that designation.”
The data DHEC does get includes the age of the person who died and if they suffered from underlying conditions.
It’s important to note in every story about the coronavirus -- the majority of people who become infected experience mild symptoms and can recover at home.
Check out the “Facts About Coronavirus” section of this story after the interactive map for more information.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, is spread mainly from person-to-person by those in close contact, or through coughing and sneezing by someone who’s infected.
Symptoms of the coronavirus can show up between two and 14 days of exposure, health officials say. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But some severe cases can lead to death.
Most people can recover from the virus at home using over-the-counter medications to treat their symptoms.
Those who are at the highest risk of developing severe case of COVID-19 are the elderly and those who are already being treated for chronic medical diseases.
Young people who contract the virus are not likely to have a serious case, research shows. However, the CDC said about 40% of people who needed to be hospitalized due to the coronavirus are between the ages of 20 and 54.
Those who are hospitalized with serious cases of COVID-19 have trouble breathing, and many need support from ventilators, which breathe for them. The U.S. is working to produce more of the machines to prepare, but experts fear a shortage of the life-saving devices.
The mortality rate for people with the virus has been widely reported around 2 to 3%, but health experts note the actual percentage is not that high, as not all cases are diagnosed or reported.
The rate is higher than the flu, which kills on average about 0.1% of people who get it, based on a 10-year average of data from the CDC.
Anyone with concerns about their health, or who believes they are showing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider. Avoid going to the doctor or an emergency room unless the situation is life-threatening.
People without a doctor can take advantage of free online screening from Prisma Health and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).
MUSC has an online platform to aid with coronavirus diagnosis and care. Go to musc.care and access the COVID-19 platform. The service is free with code: COVID19.
Prisma Health also has a free virtual visit, which allows patients to video conference with a doctor instead of coming into a facility. The goal is to keep patients who don’t need to be treated at a hospital at home. Go to prismahealth.org/virtual-visit and use promo code COVID19 for a free virtual visit.
For more information on COVID-19, click or tap here to visit the CDC’s website.
