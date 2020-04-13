Cleanup continues after trees topple onto homes in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cleanup crews are out in full force as many Midlands neighborhoods are dealing with downed trees.
Mary Harrigan lives on Sycamore Avenue in Columbia. Vernon Jacobs lives on Seton Road just south of Irmo. Both their homes have extensive damage from the storm.
“It was just loud, crash, boom, thunder, lightning, and now I’m homeless,” Harrigan said.
Harrigan said she and her husband are thankful to be alive after the tree crashed onto their roof, just missing their bedroom.
Vernon Jacobs and his wife, too, made it out unscathed.
“It came right in the middle of the house,” he said.
He said he got up at about 5:30 a.m., and that’s when he heard it.
“I heard the tree crackle and, about that time it hit the house,” he said, “and you could feel the whole house move. At that time, I didn’t know which way to go, so I headed for the bedroom.”
The bedroom turned out to be the right decision because he was unharmed.
Jacobs said he never thought this would happen to him, especially because this was one of the few trees in his yard.
“We have 11 trees in the back yard. We cut them all down. We didn’t ever worry about this big tree,” he said. “I’d never have dreamed it would come down, but it did and it scared us to death. I know that.”
