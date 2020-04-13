Bond denied for man arrested in connection with officer-involved shooting in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 24-year-old man has been arrested and denied bond following an officer-involved shooting that happened in Kershaw County this past weekend.
On April 11th, deputies responded to a restraining order violation call St. Paul Road in Camden around 8:30 p.m.
According to officials, Kelton Young fired shots before deputies arrived and attempted to flee the scene. Young then presented the firearm to deputies.
Multiple deputies fired at the suspect and pursued him on foot. He was later arrested.
No injuries have been reported. SLED is investigating the incident.
Young has been charged with first-degree burglary, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, and violation of an Order of Protection.
Officials said other charges are pending.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is continuing their investigation of this shooting.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.