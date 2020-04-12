SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved that occurred in Kershaw County.
On April 11th, deputies responded to a restraining order violation call St. Paul Road in Camden around 8:30 p.m.
According to officials, the suspect had fired shots before deputies arrived and attempted to flee the scene. He then presented the firearm to deputies.
Multiple deputies fired at the suspect and pursued him on foot. He was later arrested.
No injuries have been reported. SLED is investigating the incident.
