One Life Church holds drive-in Easter service

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Instead of worshiping under one roof, One Life Church, packs the parking lot at Friarsgate Plaza in Irmo, for a Sunday Drive-in Easter morning service.
"Welcome to you and happy, happy Easter," said Pastor Pete Hise of One Life Church.
He offered a voice of hope on this Easter Sunday. One Life is a start-up Church in Columbia, and Pastor Pete moved here 15 months ago to help lead it.
In a time of crisis, he united his congregants in an unorthodox way.
All one had to do once the car was put in park, turn the radio to 88.7 FM and turn the volume up to hear Pastor Pete Hise of One Life Church.
"We're doing everything we can to be connected," Pastor Pete said. "It feels fantastic to come together, sort of."
The band played, as Pastor Pete and One Life Church community prayed and sang together, from a safe social distance in cars, with Governor Henry McMaster's blessing to congregate at Friarsgate.
"My son brought it up to me," added Pastor Pete. "It seemed like a really good idea. We're a theatre church. We meet the Regal Theatre in Harbison normally, so it was like shouldn't the theater church have a drive-in service?"
People in the lot listened, while others could watch virtually from the church's live stream.
"We did whatever it took to pull this off," Pastor Pete said. "Our little church really does exist to be a voice of hope."
Even a pair of Easter Bunnies dressed as young people grabbed a seat for the sermon.
"It's in these moments of dire need that we realize that the old answers are not working anymore," Pastor Pete said in part of his sermon to the congregation.
Pastor Pete embraced the unique Easter Sunday setup to pray alongside the community in need of togetherness amid the coronavirus crisis.
"Church has never been a building," added Pastor Pete. "It's always been about people and a family. So, now, we need family and each other more than ever."
One Life Church did more than pray on Sunday. They also gathered food and water donations to distribute to local food banks in the Midlands.
