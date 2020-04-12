Lexington School District 3 suspending Student Feeding Program; employee tests positive for coronavirus

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County School District Three is suspending its Student Feeding Program for the next two weeks after learning that someone who works with the program has tested positive for coronavirus.
The district is consulting the Department of Education and DHEC regarding this matter.
All individuals who may have had direct contact with the infected individual at the feeding site have been notified. They have been advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Lexington Three families who were planning to participate in the program still have the option to pick up food.
Residents can visit Gilbert Primary School, located at 520 Main Street in Gilbert, on the following dates and times to pick-up meals:
- Tuesday, April 14th: 11 am until 1 p.m. Participants will receive a breakfast and a lunch.
- Wednesday, April 15th: 11 am until 1 p.m. Participants will receive three breakfasts and three lunches.
- Monday, April 20th: 11 am until 1 p.m. Participants will receive two breakfasts and two lunches.
- Wednesday, April 22nd: 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Participants will receive three breakfasts and three lunches.
Lexington Three’s custodial and maintenance staff will be performing deep cleanings of all district facilities where the infected person may have traveled.
The district hopes to restart Student Feeding Program later in April.
For updates visit the district’s website at www.lex3.org.
