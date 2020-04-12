Invitation to a fake party leads to surprising new friendship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia teenager thought she figured out the perfect way to plan a party during the coronavirus pandemic.
She sent a fake invitation, to a fake party and hoped no one would attend.
The small joke was 15-year-old Rachael Davis’ way of beating boredom and maybe giving a few people a good laugh.
“There really isn’t anything to do other than sit inside and do school work, so I wrote a letter to my neighbors on either side of my house and I said, ‘will you please, please not come, to my not party,” Davis said.
She even asked people to respond “D.W.I.N.C.,” which she said means, “don’t worry I’m not coming.”
But when she put the non-party, party invitations in her neighbors’ mailboxes, she didn’t expect to gain a new creative outlet and a new connection.
One of her neighbors, 72-year-old Henry Salley, said he was just as bored as Davis at the time. So, with his wife’s encouragement, he brushed off one of his old favorite hobbies and replied with a poem.
Salley wrote in part, “Thank you for the invite to not come to your not party. I won’t put it on my calendar. So I won’t be tardy. I thought of some nice goodies to bring when I don’t come. I won’t want y’all thinking what I didn’t bring was dumb.”
This started a short-distance, poetic friendship between the two neighbors.
Davis replied, “Picture a card. An invitation you might say. To a picturesque non-party to distract from the plague. It’s practically perfect. A peachy presentation. Mary Poppins herself would give it a standing ovation.”
In the span of a couple of weeks, the two have written about six poems each, and they also came up with new pen names for each other.
Davis writes to Salley as the President of Prose and Salley writes to her as the Princess of Prose.
“When one is coming, I text her Mother and say, ‘tell the Princess there is a poem in the box.’” Salley said.
Both said they look forward to anytime there is one of these little gifts waiting for them outside.
“I read it to my siblings...We really like it. It’s something for all of us,” Davis said. “I like writing a lot. Just something that makes people laugh or sounds nice,” she added.
For Salley, he said his routine under quarantine is getting a bit repetitive, but these poems add to his day. “I can’t wait to read them because I know she is coming up with something new every time,” he said.
And once the coronavirus pandemic is over, Salley hopes the poems won’t stop, but hopefully, the two will have something more upbeat to write about.
