First Alert Forecast: Severe Storms Likely Today and Monday AM. What To Expect

First Alert Day Today and Monday
A strong Low pressure system is developing to our West. This will quickly move in our direction over the next 24 hours giving us rounds of thunderstorms with Severe weather very likely.
Main Severe Threat:
- Heavy Rain
- Damaging Winds
- Large Hail
- Tornadoes
Timing Of Event
Today: Noon – 9PM
Monday: 5AM – 11AM
This will be an evolving forecast as we move through Today and Monday morning. It will be very important to have a action plan for you and your family in the event of a Tornado. Stay with us on-air, on-line and the WIS Weather App for the very latest on severe weather.
Forecast:
First Alert Day Today and Tonight (Easter Sunday): Cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms developing. Some storms will be strong to severe with heavy rain, damaging winds, hail and possible Tornadoes. Highs middle 70s Rain chance 90%
First Alert Day Monday: Thunderstorms. Some will be severe with heavy rain, hail, damaging winds and Tornadoes. Storms end by midday with clearing skies by afternoon. Highs lower 80s. Rain chance 100%
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs middle to upper 60s
