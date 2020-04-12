Charlotte man charged in fatal shooting in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting incident in Lynchburg.
Tyrone Burgess, 51, from Charlotte, NC, has been charged with murder for the shooting death of 31-year-old Roosevelt Durant Jr. of Olanta.
Burgess turned himself in to authorities early Sunday morning.
“This shooting incident happened during an illegal gathering, against the governor’s executive order, at a closed down club,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “That location had been checked as part of normal patrol prior to the incident and no one was there at that time.”
Durant’s next of kin have been notified. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at MUSC in Charleston.
More information about this investigation will be released when it is available.
