18-year-old wanted in connection with armed robbery in Camden

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Camden Police Department is asking for community assistance to find an 18-year-old wanted in connection with an armed robbery.
The incident occurred on April 10th at approximately 6:30 p.m.
One person was shot in the chest and was transported to a local trauma center. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Officials say the alleged shooter is a juvenile and was with 18-year-old Kenneth Tyler Wheeler at the time of the shooting.
Wheeler and the juvenile are considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information leading to the whereabouts of these suspects is urged to contact the Camden Police Department at 803.425.6035.
