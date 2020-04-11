Upstate teen dies after being shot in abdomen, coroner says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WYFF) - A teen was pronounced dead at a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to Spartanburg Coroner Rusty Clevenger.
Clevenger identified the victim as Travis Cortez Steadman Jr., 13, of Spartanburg.
Spartanburg Police Major Art Littlejohn said officers responded to the domestic incident on Gowan Street around 4 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, officers said they found Steadman unconscious with a gunshot wound to his midsection.
Littlejohn said officers worked to treat Steadman at the scene. He was then taken to a hospital.
Steadman was pronounced dead at the hospital at 4:30 p.m. Friday, officials said.
The Spartanburg Police Department said it is not seeking suspects and there is no threat to the public.
