Prisma Health temporarily suspends inpatient services at 2 hospitals during coronavirus outbreak

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - Prisma Health officials announced Friday it is temporarily suspending inpatient services at Prisma Health Hillcrest and Prisma Health Baptist Easley hospitals during the coronavirus outbreak.
The suspended service takes effect Monday, officials said.
Emergency departments, operating rooms, laboratory services and outpatient imaging are not affected by this service change and will remain open, officials said.
The changes in service were made to control the negative impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on its business operations, officials said in a release.
"As with health systems all over the United States, the number of elective cases seen across Prisma Health’s 18 hospitals and clinics has decreased by 80% for surgeries, and by 40% for physician practice visits," the release said. "Additionally, the organization is incurring significant new costs associated with supplies needed for the rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 patients who are seeking care from Prisma Health."
The move comes after Prisma announced furloughs last month and said as of Friday, the hospital system has furloughed or reduced hours for approximately 3,900 of 30,000 employees.
Patients now being treated at the two hospitals will be transferred to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital over the weekend.
All new admissions thereafter will be directed to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Trauma patients who require surgery or inpatient care already are transported to Greenville Memorial by Emergency Medical Services.
“There is plenty of inpatient capacity at other conveniently located Prisma Health hospitals in the Upstate to accommodate patients from the areas these two hospitals serve,” officials said.
