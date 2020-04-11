’I have my role to play and you have your role to play’: Rep. Clyburn’s Easter message

Therefore, the Congressman’s message to everyone, no matter their race, is the same, “I have my role to play. And you have your role to play,” he said. “Everybody who is going to church on Sunday will expect from me to do my job in order to make this economy better for them, in order for them to be able to pay their mortgages, in order for them to get back to work. I’m doing my job as best as I can, but I think you can help me do my job if you stay at home and stay safe.”