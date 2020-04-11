Former Greenville County librarian sues county over ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ termination, lawsuit says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - A former branch manager of the Greenville County Library System filed a lawsuit this week against the county after he says he was wrongfully fired after participating in “Drag Queen Story Hour” last year.
Jonathan Newton was manager of the Five Forks library branch and had been employed by the library system for 17 years, according to the lawsuit.
He filed the lawsuit Monday against the library system and its executive director, Beverly James, court documents showed.
Read the entire lawsuit here.
The suit is centered on an event by a group called Mom’s Liberal Happy Hour SC.
The group used the library on Feb. 17, 2019, for “Drag Queen Happy Hour” where local drag queens read stories to children.
Above video was published on that date.
After the event became public, there was a reaction in the Greenville community, including a county council member calling for the event to be canceled, a petition circulated to cancel the event and plans for a counter-event as a protest to be held in the parking lot of the Five Forks branch during the event, the lawsuit states.
During the time leading up to the event, Five Forks staff members were harassed, and even received death threats, which required the involvement of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
Despite the protests and counter-protest, the event was held without incident.
James fired Newton on March 19, 2019, citing that he had become “inappropriately involved with a non-library program and lost perspective” on his responsibilities, among other reasons, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit contends that the library system amended policies to prejudice the event.
It also states that Newton was denied his First Amendment rights of freedom of speech and the right to be free from retaliation by a public official for the exercise of that right.
Newton is asking compensation for damages, including lost wages, benefits, employment and attorney fees.
Copyright 2020 WYFF. All rights reserved.