Blythewood restaurant feeds health care workers during pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As our healthcare workers work tirelessly to fight COVID-19, one restaurant in Blythewood is stepping up to make sure they don’t have to do it on an empty stomach.
McNulty's Taproom is a small business, with a big heart.
"That's what restaurants and stuff should do, they should be a part of the community," said owner Trippy Phillips.
Phillips is trying to do what he does best, and feed his community. This time, he's using his funds, and donations from friends, family, and strangers to make sure our frontline healthcare workers are getting a hot meal.
"We're doing about 100 to 200 people a day," Phillips said. "We went ahead and set up a Facebook fundraiser, and it had $1000 on the first night. I think our goal was $5000 and we cleared that. Last night, we went ahead and upped it to $10,000, and just will see if we can keep it going. It'll help the community, and get the staff back in."
Phillips says he and some of his staff are considered high-risk when it comes to the novel coronavirus, and that's just another reason why they want to say "thank you" in the tastiest way possible.
"We're doing the big lasagna pans," he said. "And then next week we're going to do a chicken noodle casserole. I just appreciate everything y'all are getting ready to go through, and are going through now."
Phillips says they’ve already provided meals to staff at Providence Northeast Hospital, MUSC Chester, the VA Hospital, and Lexington Medical. You can click here, if you’d like to donate. Phillips says 100% of the proceeds will go towards feeding healthcare workers.
