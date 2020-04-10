WIS TODAY: Lynette Hegeman discusses ‘Hunt Little Heroes’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - April is the Month of the Military Child, and purple is the color to wear to show support and say thank you! Friday on WIS Today military kids who are making a huge difference in their local communities were featured.
Lynette Hegeman with Hunt Military Communities shared about some kids at Shaw Air Force Base who cleaned up their playground. They did so through “Hunt Little Heroes.”
“Hunt Little Heroes” is a Hunt Military Communities (HMC) program. It is honoring dependent children of military members who are making a positive impact in their communities or beyond.
Military children nationwide, ages 4-15, are being asked to submit a 300-word essay and/or drawing, picture or photo on what it means to be a leader or positive influence amongst their peers. They have until April 20 to enter, and winners can win up to $1,000.
HMC is home to thousands of military families and understands the sacrifices that are made by them on a daily basis.
To learn more go to https://huntlittleheroes.org/
