Three new programs on the way to help unemployed residents in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce has announced three programs are coming to the state under the CARES Act to help those seeking unemployment benefits.
The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program will offer those who qualify an additional $600 per week along with the normal unemployment insurance benefits they will receive. These payments will begin next week, according to the DEW.
The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program provides pay for those who were previously ineligible for unemployment benefits. DEW expects to be able to accept claims for this program no later than the week ending on April 25.
The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program gives up to 13 additional weeks of benefits to those who have already used their standard state unemployment insurance, which spans 20 weeks. DEW expects to begin accepting and processing claims for this program in the coming weeks.
So far, DEW has processed more than 180,000 claims in the past three weeks. In the three weeks before that, the department processed more than 5,800 initial claims.
In total, more than $18 million in unemployment benefits have been paid to South Carolina residents from March 15 to April 4, according to DEW.
