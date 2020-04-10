SCDNR offers safety reminders for those taking part in boating activities during pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re hoping to enjoy the sunshine on the water this weekend, there are a few things you should know before making waves.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is reminding residents that public accesses to waterways and beaches are closed. However, residents who have private access are allowed to enjoy the waterways as long as you follow social distancing rules.
According to SCDNR spokesperson Robert McCullogh, residents who have private access to waterways can boat, wakeboard, wake surf, ski, kayak, or take part in any recreational or exercise activity on the water. These activities can also take place with family members you live with and there’s no limit to how many of those family members you can have around.
However, if you don’t live with or aren’t related to someone with private access to the state’s waterways, you can only boat with yourself and that person. In this case, no more than two people are allowed.
Because the waterways and beaches are popular spots, he said SCDNR felt the need to close these public accesses.
“:You get to a landing and it's just a natural choke point,” McCullough explained. “Boats line up, cars line up, you get out and talk, you hang out, and it's just a natural thing. So, that along with rafting up and anchoring up and doing all those things, everybody going to the beaches, there's always a party spot. So to do away with all those places, we needed to."
So far, SCDNR said they’ve given out 5,000 warnings and verbally warned about 3,000 people across the state.
SCDNR has only written nine tickets at this point.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.