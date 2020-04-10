S.C. Supreme Court stops arrests due to non-payment of child support, alimony

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The chief justice of the South Carolina Supreme Court issued a new order Friday regarding people who pay child support.
The order says no bench warrants should be served to arrest people for not paying child support or alimony.
It states:
“IT IS ORDERED, that any and all unexecuted bench warrants issued by Family Courts of this State, for the non-payment of child support and alimony, shall not be executed and no person subject to such bench warrants shall be arrested, for a period of thirty (30) days from the date of this Order.”
The order went into effect Friday, April 10 and lasts for 30 days.
Chief Justice Donald Beatty cited the coronavirus pandemic as the reason to make the temporary change, “to protect the health and safety” of citizens.
