SC State to hold virtual commencement for Class of 2020

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Officials at South Carolina State have announced the university will hold a virtual commencement ceremony the class of 2020.
The decision was made by the university administration because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony, according to officials, is expected to honor those who will receive bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees.
"These are unprecedented times," said SC State President James E. Clark. "This pandemic has forced us to live in a different way. That includes changing the ways we do everything, including our university events. Given that we don't know when the virus threat will be over in our area and given the series of executive orders set forth by our governor, we have decided to conduct our Commencement ceremony virtually."
The university is working on logistics for the ceremony. At this point, a date for graduation has not been set at this time.
“Because we do not know if the country will conquer COVID-19 by July, August or even later, it is not wise for us to give students a date for when the next physical graduation will be held,” said SC State Provost and Academic Officer Dr. Learie Luke. “As it stands today, we are still under the governor’s executive order of no assembly larger than three people.”
