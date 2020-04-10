Private, public labs face challenges to increase turnaround speed for test results

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - President Donald Trump said Thursday that over 2 million people have now been tested for COVID-19 across the country.
But testing capabilities across the country and in South Carolina have faced widespread criticism for both the low number of people who have been tested and on the time it takes to get results.
Premiere Medical, a private lab in Greenville, who completes their tests in a matter of one to three days said their lab, said getting the testing capabilities to complete the number of tests needed during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge for both public and private labs.
“We hit the ground running because COVID just hit us like an avalanche because we were getting hundreds of specimens a day,” Paul Molnar, a Premiere Lab Technician, said.
Molnar and the team of lab technicians at Premiere Medical have been working around the clock to complete as many COVID-19 tests as possible.
“Doing molecular testing on a scale that we are doing right now has never really been done before, so it’s a learning process,” Austin Shirley, the director of commercial operations at Premiere Medical, said.
Officials at Premiere Medical said the 10 to 12 hour days have paid off and the company is now completing over 1,000 COVID-19 tests each day. However, it hasn’t come without its challenges.
“We’ve been in talks with a lot of hospitals within the state and turnaround time is most certainly a concern. It’s probably the first thing they are going to ask you about,” Shirley said.
Shirley added Premiere Medical completes every test within 24-72 hours.
While many labs are getting results to their patients within this timeframe, for many people in the Midlands, this isn’t the experience they are having. One woman told WIS today that it took her mother eight days to get results and it took someone else she knows 11 days.
“It’s really frustrating because, if you have people out here taking the test and not getting results for 8-11 days, they could be spreading it around,” a concerned citizen said.
The time it takes for COVID-19 test results varies depending on the testing method and the lab that is running the test. DHEC’s public lab said they experienced a backlog of over 1,500 tests a few weeks ago because they ran out of the chemical reagents needed to complete the tests.
Shirley said that having enough of the chemical reagents is something that has been a difficulty for private and public labs alike.
“Major manufacturers for the reagents required for extraction have been on backorder… and you get limited allocation,” Shirley said.
Shirley said the way the testing process at Premiere Medical works is the RNA must be extracted from the specimen. A machine then amplifies the RNA in order to determine if COVID-19 is present.
“That’s certainly one of the bigger bottlenecks is extraction in this, and that’s why we’ve added three new pieces of equipment in order to be able to alleviate that,” Shirley said.
Shirley said, with additional machinery using different chemical reagents, Premiere Medical hopes to complete 5,000 tests a day within the next week.
Shirley said he’s confident with the team they have in place, which starts working every morning at about 6 a.m. loading hundreds to thousands of tests that have been delivered for that day and working through all of them, they will reach that goal.
Premiere Medical officials said that there are rapid testing methods out there that can be completed in a matter of minutes, but they are more expensive at this time.
