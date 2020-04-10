Officials: 5-year-old killed after being hit by SUV

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WIS News 10 Staff | April 10, 2020 at 10:47 PM EDT - Updated April 10 at 10:52 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 5-year-old girl was killed after being hit by an SUV, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

Officials said the incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. Friday on the 2500 block of Windsor Road in Springfield. According to the coroner’s office, Janiyah was playing in the road when she was hit by an SUV traveling east.

The girl has been identified as Janiyah Edwards. Her autopsy will be performed in Newberry, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

