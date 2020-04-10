Officials: 5-year-old killed after being hit by SUV

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 5-year-old girl was killed after being hit by an SUV, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.
Officials said the incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. Friday on the 2500 block of Windsor Road in Springfield. According to the coroner’s office, Janiyah was playing in the road when she was hit by an SUV traveling east.
The girl has been identified as Janiyah Edwards. Her autopsy will be performed in Newberry, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
