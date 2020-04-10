North Police seize drugs, guns after breaking up gathering at vacant lot

NORTH, S.C. (WIS) - A police officer in North seized various drugs and a weapon after dispersing a crowd unlawfully assembled.
Officials said the officer noticed about 20 people and several vehicles gathered in a vacant lot on the 400 block of Bedford Avenue on April 9. According to the officer, people were drinking and there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the crowd.
The officer told the crowd to leave and the crowd began to disperse. However, one vehicle was left in the lot and towed away by the police department. Officials said marijuana, cocaine, and crack cocaine packaged for sale were seized. A .40-caliber handgun along with a gallon and a quart of moonshine were also recovered.
North Police Chief Lin Shirer said law enforcement will still be out enforcing the laws. Shirer also stressed people gathering and taking part in illegal activity will not be tolerated.
