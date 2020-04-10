Man killed in Lexington County house fire identified

PELION, S.C. (WIS) - A house fire turned deadly Thursday night when firefighters found a man dead inside a home fully engulfed in flames.
The fire happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Tindal Road, outside of Pelion, a spokesman for Lexington County said.
When firefighters arrived, they found a mobile home completely up in flames.
Fire crews had to shuttle water to the area to have enough to fight the fire.
When firefighters were able to get inside the home, they found a man dead, officials said.
James A. Moore II, 33, of Pelion, died from injuries he got in the fire, the coroner said. He was the only one who lived at the home.
No one else was hurt.
Investigators are not sure how the fire started, but SLED is involved in the investigation, as well as the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
