Lowcountry Strong: Sewing headbands, spreading ‘sunshine’ to help healthcare workers

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - We’ve told you about some people making masks to help healthcare workers in need during the coronavirus pandemic. Others are using their talents to make them more comfortable.
Trista Kutcher is sewing headbands with buttons on the side to help nurses and doctors in the Charleston area.
“I don’t want nurses to hurt their ears," Kutcher said “It’s very easy to put on their heads and put a mask over top.” The elastic on masks can rub on healthcare workers’ ears because of how often they are worn.
You may recognize Kutcher’s name from her popular Instagram page or her previous work at Bitty and Beau’s downtown. She has Down syndrome and is an advocate for people of all abilities.
“I like to spread happiness," she said while showing how she makes the headbands. She recently started her own sewing company called Trista’s Sunshine Company. She sews bags, headbands, dog bandannas and scrunchies. She recently started making the headbands with buttons to donate to doctors and nurses in the Charleston area.
“I want to give a special shout out to all the people that helped plus my family. They helped me a lot, they inspired me a lot, I just love them," Kutcher said.
She got the idea from her friend, Amanda Varn, who read about the headbands on Facebook.
“I knew that Trista had started a sewing business," Varn said. “I thought it was something Trista would enjoy doing!”
Through the social media network, Varn’s Facebook friend Andrea Niesse saw the post and said she had buttons she’d like to donate.
“I’m just glad to have a small part in such a big helpful project,” Niesse said. “Because I feel like we all want to do something. I’m glad I can help in that small way.”
Once Kutcher is done sewing the headbands and packaging them, Varn picks them up to deliver around the Charleston area.
“I just love sewing a lot. It’s so much fun and I just love to show everyone out there what I’m doing,” Kutcher added. Because of the pandemic she is currently not shipping her products, but is happy to start the project and go to the post office once it’s safe. If you live in the Charleston area and would like a headband, they will work to get it to you.
Kutcher hopes to open her own store once the pandemic is over.
“Nurses and doctors, I love you," she said. “Be safe. You can do it, wash [your] hands every single minute.”
If you know someone or a group of people making the Lowcountry a better place during this time, you can tell us about it by filling out this form. You can also email Abbey O’Brien at aobrien@live5news.com and you might see them recognized on Live 5 News.
