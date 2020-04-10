Harvest Hope Virtual Food Drive: Jim Hudson Automotive agrees to match donations to help feed community

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a large number of families need help to get food and other basic necessities.
WIS started a virtual food drive in partnership with Harvest Hope Food Bank to help feed our neighbors in the Midlands.
The generosity of WIS viewers helped raise over $75,000 -- but the need is still growing.
That’s why we’ve joined up with Jim Hudson Automotive Group to donate 1 million meals to Harvest Hope.
Right now, Jim Hudson Automotive is matching the next $100,000 in donations to the virtual food drive. Their generosity means your donations will be doubled!
A donation of $5 can make a big impact toward buying several meals for those in need. In fact, because the non-profit can buy in bulk and receives matching donations, your $5 can buy as many as 25 meals.
