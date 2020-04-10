FIRST ALERT: Tracking strong to severe storms Easter Sunday and Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Be weather aware Sunday and Monday. We’re tracking strong to severe thunderstorms.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A few clouds are possible tonight. We could also see some patchy frost in few spots by early Saturday morning as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30s.
· We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Saturday. Rain will move in late Saturday night. Highs will be in the lower 70s.
· Heads up! Easter Sunday and Monday are both Alert Days! We’re tracking periods of heavy rain and a few strong to severe thunderstorms, especially later in the day Sunday into Monday.
· Rain chances are around 100% Sunday and about 70% for Monday. Heavy rain, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are all possible Sunday and Monday.
· A few more showers are possible next Tuesday (20%) and Wednesday (40%). Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, expect a few clouds across the area. It will be cold late tonight into early Saturday morning. In fact, it will be cold enough that some areas could see some patchy frost. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.
For Saturday, we'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Late day showers are in your forecast as a low pressure system approaches the state. Highs will be in the lower 70s. Enjoy your Saturday.
Heads up! Sunday and Monday are both Alert Days.
Low pressure will bring a good dose of rain and potential strong to severe thunderstorms to the area for Easter Sunday, especially later in the day. Some of the rain will be heavy at times. Some storms could produce gusty winds. An Isolated tornado is possible. Watch out for flooding as well. Rain chances on Sunday are around 100%. We'll keep you posted throughout the day Sunday with your forecast. Highs will be in the lower 70s.
Rain and strong/severe storms will continue into Monday, especially for the first part of the day, as a cold front moves through the state. Again, some of the rain will be heavy. Gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are also possible. Rain chances are around 70%. Weather conditions will improve by afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 80s.
We could see between one to two inches of rain Sunday and Monday.
A few more showers are possible next Tuesday (20%) and Wednesday (40%). Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. More 70s are expected Friday into next weekend.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. A Cold Night. Patchy Frost Possible. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.
Saturday: Cold Start. Sun & Clouds. Warm. Rain Moves in late Saturday Night. Highs in the lower 70s.
Alert Day Sunday (Easter): Mostly Cloudy. Rain & Strong/Severe Storms (100%). Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Alert Day Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain & Strong/Severe Storms(70%). Highs in the lower 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the lower 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (40%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.
Friday: Sun & Clouds. Warmer. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
