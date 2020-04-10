First Alert Forecast: A Stormy Easter Holiday On The Way

First Alert Days For Easter Sunday and Monday For Strong Storms
A cold front has moved through ending our well above normal temperatures. We’ll see much cool temperatures today, with Highs in the upper 60s. Not as windy today, still, a bit breezy with NW winds 10-15mph. Under clear skies Lows will fall into the upper 30s for Saturday morning.
Saturday will be a quiet day before a developing storm system will move our way from the west.
First Alert Day Easter Sunday and Monday
A strong Low pressure system and cold front will move through the state Monday. Ahead of the front will be widespread rain and thunderstorms. Rain will arrive Sunday midday, we’ll see periods of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain likely at times. Thunderstorms will increase in coverage by late Sunday night into midday Monday and some storms will be severe. The entire system will move out by Monday evening and we’ll see clearing skies for Tuesday.
Main Severe Threat:
- Heavy Rain
- Possible Local Flooding
- Damaging Winds
- Hail
- Isolated Tornado
This will be an evolving forecast as we move through the holiday weekend. Be sure to stay with us for the very latest.
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs upper 60s
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows upper 30s
Thursday: Sunny early then increasing clouds. High Near 70
First Alert Day Easter Sunday: Cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms. Some with heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs lower 70s. Rain chance 100%
First Alert Day Monday: Thunderstorms likely. Some will be strong to severe with heavy rain, hail, damaging winds and possible isolated Tornadoes. Storms end by midday. Highs Near 80. Rain chance 80%
