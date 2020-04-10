Blue Granite issues response to rate increase denial by Public Service Commission

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Just days after the Public Service Commission denied Blue Granite Water Company’s request to increase rates, the company issued a response to the commisson’s decision.
“Blue Granite Water is taking the Commission’s concerns about customer service very seriously. In fact, in the last two years, the company has implemented major changes in its service model, working with field operators and bringing major management changes to each market in South Carolina,” the company said in its response. “Blue Granite Water is committed to meeting its customers’ needs for clean, reliable water and wastewater services.”
Officials with Blue Granite said the company invested $23 million to improve water infrastructure across the state. The company initially requested a 56% rate increase, but the PSC only approved a 20% increase on April 3 for the company. Under that increase, customers would see their sewer bills increase more than $80 with that rate hike.
The company has 20 days to apply for reconsideration by the Commission.
