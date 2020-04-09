Woman killed in crash on I-95 in Clarendon County

SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) - A woman died in a crash on Interstate 95 in Clarendon County on Wednesday evening, the coroner’s office confirmed.
Mary Canty, 60, of Summerton, was killed when her car crashed around 8 p.m. on I-95 at the 106 mile marker, near the Summerton exit.
Canty ran off the road to the right and her car overturned several times, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
It was the only vehicle involved in the accident.
Canty had to be extricated from the car. She died on the scene of blunt force trauma, the coroner said.
She was wearing a seat belt, SCHP said.
