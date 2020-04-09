Walhalla Police searching for endangered 79-year-old possibly heading to Florida

WALHALLA, S.C. (WIS) - Police in Walhalla, South Carolina are asking the public for help in locating a 79-year-old missing and endangered person.
Robert Stevens is a white male who weighs 152 pounds. He is 5′4 and has brown eyes and grey hair.
Stevens was last seen at the Walhalla Garden Apartment Complex wearing a blue t-shirt, black shorts and black slip-on shoes at 3 p.m. on April 8.
Officials with Walhalla Police Department believe that Stevens may be traveling to Umatilla, FL via I-85 or I-75.
He may be traveling in a 2010 Silver Chevrolet Suburban that has a Florirda tag: DWN2R and an Army sticker on the back window.
If you see Stevens or have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call 911 immediately.
