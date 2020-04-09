UofSC law school students worried about faculty’s decision to use pass/fail system rather than letter grades

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The father of a law school student at the University of South Carolina spoke to WIS-TV about the recent decision to give students a “pass” or “fail” rather than a letter grade. This is one of many changes the school has had to make in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
UofSC is now closed with students finishing up the remainder of the semester online. This week, law school students were notified in a letter from the dean of the School of Law, Robert M. Wilcox, that courses and independent research papers will be graded using a pass/fail system.
Erick Pons is the father of a third-year senior at the law school. He says his daughter was looking forward to a strong finish for her final year, but with this recent decision, she feels she’s not fully being recognized for all of her work.
According to the letter students received this week, all work that earns a “D” or above is considered passing. The letter also recognizes that the faculty received input from, “literally hundreds of students.”
Pons says his daughter is one of the students who expressed concerns about the possibility of using a pass/fail system, before the faculty made a final decision.
“These are professional students who have paid great sums of money to obtain this degree. They want to see what they’ve earned. They want to see their fruits. As a parent, I’m paying – there’s a great deal of money going there. So, at least consider – the university should have at least considered what the parents think, what the students think and given them more of a voice,” said Pons.
In his letter to students, Wilcox said, “…We know that some will feel an impact of this decision that disappoints them. The faculty recognized those concerns, but concluded, ultimately, that it was best for the school and the student body as a whole…”
Pons, though, doesn’t think this is what’s best for his daughter, and he’s worried it will negatively affect her as she seeks her first opportunity beyond law school. His daughter says, after discussions with her professors, she’s confident she earned the grades to improve her GPA in this last semester. Now, she’s worried that this work will go unrecognized.
Her father says, “There’s a value that you can’t put a pass or fail on. There’s a sense of reward and gratification that she had a goal and she accomplished it. There’s also bearing the fruits of her labor. A higher GPA will probably get her a better first opportunity. Folks will look at her as more credible. It’s kind of hard to judge someone on a pass or fail. She expressed great disappointment that she feels that effort is not being rewarded.”
A representative with UofSC says it would be unfathomable to think employers would penalize students for this, especially with it happening during a pandemic, and also that several law schools across the nation have taken the exact same route.
UofSC is also using the pass/fail system for undergraduate students.
