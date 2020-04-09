Teen killed in officer-involved shooting in Columbia identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The chief of the Columbia Police Department will soon offer a statement on the deadly shooting involving his officers that killed a teen on Wednesday in Columbia.
The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the shooting, which killed 17-year-old Joshua Dariandre Ruffin, of Columbia.
Just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, CPD officers were patrolling the area of Monticello Road and Columbia College Drive after receiving reports of car break-ins. That’s in the Eau Claire neighborhood.
While patrolling, an officer saw Ruffin walking along Monticello Road and stopped to speak with him. As the officer got out of his patrol car, the teen ran, SLED said.
During the foot chase police say Ruffin pulled a gun, causing the officer to fire his weapon. The officer struck the teen at least once.
Ruffin was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The coroner said an autopsy showed the teen died from complications of a gunshot wound.
It’s not clear if Ruffin fired his weapon. The officer was not hurt and will be placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of SLED’s investigation.
Chief Skip Holbrook will speak at 3:30 p.m. Thursday to offer a statement on the shooting. He said he will not take questions “due to the ongoing investigation.”
Neither CPD nor SLED have released body cam footage of the shooting, saying it’s part of the investigation.
CPD’s Office of Professional Standards is also conducting an administrative investigation.
SLED said this was the ninth officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020, and the first of the year involving CPD.
