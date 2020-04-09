Missing, endangered 79-year-old S.C. man found

WALHALLA, S.C. (WIS) - State law enforcement said an endangered 79-year-old man missing from Walhalla, South Carolina has been found.
Police asked the public to help find Robert Stevens, who suffers from dementia and other medical conditions, early Thursday morning.
Stevens was last seen at the Walhalla Garden Apartment Complex at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Officials with Walhalla Police Department thought Stevens could have been traveling to Florida.
SLED sent out the alert that Stevens was found. The agency did not say where he was found or what condition he was in when they found him.
If more information is provided, this story will be updated.
