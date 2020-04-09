Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a deadly shooting involving the Columbia Police Department.
Just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, CPD officers were patrolling an area off Monticello Road and Columbia College Drive after receiving reports of car break-ins. That’s in the Eau Claire neighborhood.
While patrolling, an officer stopped to speak with a man who was walking along Monticello Road. As the officer got out of his patrol car, the man ran, SLED said.
During the foot chase the man pulled a gun, causing the officer to fire his weapon, SLED said. The officer struck the man at least once.
The man was rushed to a local hospital, where he died. He has not been identified.
It’s not clear if the man who died fired his weapon. The officer was not hurt and will be placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of SLED’s investigation.
CPD’s Office of Professional Standards is also conducting an administrative investigation.
SLED said this was the ninth officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020, and the first of the year involving CPD.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.