Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina health officials are ordering new resident and employee protections in the state’s nursing homes after the new coronavirus has penetrated further such facilities. Gov. Roy Cooper said on Wednesday that more than 60 residents at an Orange County long-term care facility have tested positive and two of them have died. Moore County health officials also announced more than two dozen residents at a rehabilitation center as having COVID-19. The additional restrictions come as civil rights groups and prisoners asked the North Carolina Supreme Court to order the state prison system to release high-risk offenders and others already soon to be let out.