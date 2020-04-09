Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA
More deaths spur new North Carolina nursing home directives
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina health officials are ordering new resident and employee protections in the state’s nursing homes after the new coronavirus has penetrated further such facilities. Gov. Roy Cooper said on Wednesday that more than 60 residents at an Orange County long-term care facility have tested positive and two of them have died. Moore County health officials also announced more than two dozen residents at a rehabilitation center as having COVID-19. The additional restrictions come as civil rights groups and prisoners asked the North Carolina Supreme Court to order the state prison system to release high-risk offenders and others already soon to be let out.
Six people sue North Carolina county over beach access
MANTEO, N.C. (AP) — Six people have filed a federal lawsuit contending that a North Carolina county's entry restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic are unconstitutional and beyond its authority. The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reports the lawsuit contends the plaintiffs should be able to prepare their rental properties in Dare County for the spring and summer season. Dare County closed its borders to visitors and non-resident property owners three weeks ago in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. It's intended to limit the number of people on a narrow barrier island. The plaintiffs come from Virginia, South Carolina and Maryland.
North Carolina beach increases fines for violators
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (AP) — Officials at a North Carolina beach town are increasing fines for people who violate beach closures in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials in Wrightsville Beach say if people are caught on the beach in violation of the public beach closures, they could face fines of up $650 and potential court costs. Before the change, offenders faced a misdemeanor that carried a $150 fine. Town leaders passed an ordinance allowing police to charge anyone caught on the beach with a $500 civil penalty up to the officer’s discretion. Last weekend, Wrightsville Beach police issued 18 citations to people violating the beach closure rule.
House fire claims mother and son in North Carolina
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say that two people have died in a house fire. WRAL reports that the Tuesday morning blaze in Wake Forest claimed the lives of Lawrence Williams and his mother, Ella Virginia Smith. Batallion Chief Edward Barrett said Wednesday that both were found unconscious in bedrooms. They were revived and treated for smoke inhalation but died hours later. He said the fire remains under investigation. Williams was living in the house and taking care of his mother. She would have turned 87 on Friday.
North Carolina man dies after deputies find him shot in car
HALLSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff's office says a man has died after sheriff's deputies found him inside a car with gunshot wounds. The Columbus County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that deputies responding to a call late Tuesday night found a car in a ditch in the town of Hallsboro. Deputies discovered 25-year-old Joshua Blake Tedder of Lake Waccamaw with multiple gunshot wounds. The sheriff's office says Tedder was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Deputies have made no arrests in the case so far.
Voting rights disputes in virus era spark court battles
Both major political parties are preparing for a state-by-state legal battle over how Americans can vote during the coronavirus outbreak. The dynamic played out in Wisconsin this week when judges initially held up Tuesday's election, changed its rules and then put it back on shortly before polls opened. Democrats argue that states need to make voting easier and provide more opportunities to vote by mail during the pandemic to prevent the virus from spreading. They say they're ready to sue to force that. Republicans say Democrats just want to loosen rules to help them win elections.
Authorities: Suspect in Tennessee stabbing was truck driver
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say a man who fatally stabbed three employees and wounded a customer at a travel center was a truck driver from North Carolina. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at the Pilot Travel Center off Interstate 40 to find a person with stab wounds outside the store and 33-year-old Idris Abdus-Salaam armed with a knife outside. The bureau said a deputy shot and killed Abdus-Salaam after he refused to drop the weapon. Authorities pronounced 57-year-old Joyce Whaley, 51-year-old Patricia Denise Nibbe and 41-year-old Nettie R. Spencer dead at the scene. The fourth victim remains hospitalized.
Wrong ballots mean redo for N. Carolina county primary race
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Republican primary in March for a North Carolina county commissioner’s seat will get a do-over in June. The State Board of Elections voted unanimously on Tuesday to order a new election in the Columbus County commissioner’s race for June 23. It's happening because 10 ballots were cast by voters ineligible to vote in the race when the difference between first and second place was only four votes. Those ineligible ballots can't be retrieved. All three primary candidates -- Mack Ward, Chris Smith and Bernard White -- will be on the ballot again.