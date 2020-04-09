Jair Bolden is transferring from South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TheBigSpur.com) - South Carolina Gamecocks basketball guard Jair Bolden is leaving the program.
Stadium basketball analyst Jeff Goodman was the first to report the news. TheBigSpur was able to confirm after 5 p.m. on Wednesday that Bolden is listed in NCAA Transfer Portal database.
Bolden will be a graduate transfer and have one year of eligibility remaining at his new program.
Bolden played in 30 of the 31 games for South Carolina this season and averaged 8.5 points, which was fifth-most on the team this season. He averaged 21.4 minutes per game, and grabbed 2.4 rebounds with 1.4 assists. He shot 41.7 percent from the field as well.
Bolden began his career at George Washington before electing to transfer to South Carolina after the 2017-18 season. He played in 35 games with 16 starts as a freshman with the Colonials then averaged 11.2 points per game as a sophomore with the program. He also led the team in assists with 98 and three-point attempts with 173. He had to sit out his first year on campus with the Gamecocks due to NCAA transfer rules.
Bolden began the year as the team’s starting point guard but fell out of that role about a month into the season with sophomore A.J. Lawson taking over that spot from him at the time. Bolden became a bench player, ultimately starting 15 games on the season.
With Bolden’s transfer from the program, South Carolina is now at the scholarship limit for the 2020-21 season. The Gamecocks were one spot over limit as both Maik Kotsar and Micaiah Henry graduated with Seventh Woods scheduled to go on scholarship, along with two members of the 2020 recruiting class - Patrick Iriel and Ja’Von Benson - set to come in.
With Bolden gone, the Gamecocks still have several guards in the program with experience. Rising sophomore Jermaine Couisnard took over the point guard role from Lawson and was a fixture in the Gamecocks’ starting lineup at the position through SEC play with rising sophomore Trae Hannibal backing him up and T.J. Moss as a reserve. Lawson played more of an off-guard role. Woods will be there to help this year as well.
