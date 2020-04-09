Jair Bolden is transferring from South Carolina

With Bolden gone, the Gamecocks still have several guards in the program with experience. Rising sophomore Jermaine Couisnard took over the point guard role from Lawson and was a fixture in the Gamecocks’ starting lineup at the position through SEC play with rising sophomore Trae Hannibal backing him up and T.J. Moss as a reserve. Lawson played more of an off-guard role. Woods will be there to help this year as well.