Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State has accepted a recommendation for its NCAA case involving recruiting violations tied to former one-and-done star Dennis Smith Jr. to go through the new independent investigation process created for complex cases. Chancellor Randy Woodson raised concerns in a statement whether the school “can receive an objective or fair hearing” with the infractions committee that typically handles cases. Woodson says the Independent Accountability Resolution Process is “the only remaining option.” That process includes independent investigators and decision-makers with no direct ties to member schools. A committee must review referral requests before accepting a case into that system.