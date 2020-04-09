Girlfriend of victim, 2 others arrested after man’s body found in Saluda County

SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - Three people face felony charges after deputies discovered a man’s body on the side of the road in Saluda early Sunday morning.
Deputies found the body on Oakdale Drive, on the shoulder of the road.
Using fingerprints, investigators identified the victim as Joseph Glenn Grubbs Jr., of Greenville. His cause of death has not been released.
One day after finding Grubbs’ body, deputies arrested his girlfriend, Constance Leigh Jackson. Deputies arrested James Alex Welch on Wednesday and Kaide Howell on Thursday.
All three suspects face a charge of involuntary manslaughter. They’re being held in the Saluda County Detention Center.
The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by SLED on the scene.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.