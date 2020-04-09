Food service worker for Kershaw County schools tests positive for COVID-19

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A food services worker in Kershaw County who has helped prepare meals during the school closures has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Thursday.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control told the school district about the patient on Wednesday, according to a statement.
The employee who tested positive worked at Camden High School during the current school closure, but hasn’t been at work since April 2, the school district said.
“As a school district, we are very concerned about the health and well-being of our employees as our food service workers have been on the front lines since the onset of this pandemic,” KCSD Superintendent Shane Robbins said. “We pray she remains in good spirits as she continues to rest and recover from this illness.”
KCSD said it has informed all employees who may have had contact with the patient, telling them to self-quarantine.
Those employees will complete a 14-day quarantine after this week’s spring break, so they will not return to work until the end of the month, district officials said.
“We have deep cleaned the Camden High School food service area and have also taken steps to thoroughly clean all of our food service preparation and distribution areas,” Robbins said. “Additionally, after spring break, procedures will be in place to check the temperatures of all employees at the start of their work schedules daily.”
The superintendent added: “These are uncertain times for all of us, and we don’t know how long these unusual conditions will continue to disrupt our daily lives. We do know our best defense against COVID-19 is to frequently wash our hands with soap and water, stay at least six feet away from others when possible, and stay home if you feel sick. I couldn’t be prouder of the sacrifices our employees are making on a daily basis for the children of Kershaw County. We will get through this together.”
