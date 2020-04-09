Food service worker for Kershaw County schools tests positive for COVID-19

The superintendent added: “These are uncertain times for all of us, and we don’t know how long these unusual conditions will continue to disrupt our daily lives. We do know our best defense against COVID-19 is to frequently wash our hands with soap and water, stay at least six feet away from others when possible, and stay home if you feel sick. I couldn’t be prouder of the sacrifices our employees are making on a daily basis for the children of Kershaw County. We will get through this together.”