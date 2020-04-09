FIRST ALERT: Tracking heavy rain and storms Easter Sunday and Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking cooler temperatures along with heavy rain and storms for Easter Sunday and Monday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Expect a few clouds across the Midlands tonight. Winds will still remain breezy. Low temperatures will be in the low 50s.
· It will be cooler Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Lows will drop into the upper 30s.
· We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Saturday. Rain will move in late Saturday night. Highs will be in the lower 70s.
· Heads up! Easter Sunday and Monday are Alert Days! We’re tracking periods of heavy rain and a few thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong.
· A few more showers are possible next Tuesday and Wednesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect a few clouds across the area. It will be breezy and cool as a cold front continues pushing to our east. Temperatures will fall into the lower 50s.
On Friday, get ready for a cooler day. High temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Bundle up!
For Saturday, we'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Late day showers are in your forecast as a low pressure system approaches the state. Highs will be in the lower 70s.
Heads up! Sunday and Monday are both Alert Days.
Low pressure will bring a good dose of rain and potential strong thunderstorms to the area for Easter Sunday. Some of the rain will be heavy at times. A few isolated strong storms are also possible. Watch out for flooding. Rain chances on Sunday are around 90% for now. We'll keep you posted. Highs will be in the lower 70s.
Rain and potential strong storms will continue into Monday, especially for the first part of the day, as a cold front moves through the state. Again, some of the rain will be heavy. Rain chances are around 60%. Weather conditions will improve through the day with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80.
A few more showers are possible next Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Breezy and Cool. Lows will be in the low 50s.
Friday: Sun & Clouds. A Cooler Day. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.
Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Rain Moves in late Saturday Night. Highs in the lower 70s.
Alert Day Sunday (Easter): Mostly Cloudy. Showers & Storms (90%). Some storms could be strong. Highs in the lower 70s.
Alert Day Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms, mainly early (60%). Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the lower 70s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Rain (30%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.
