First Alert Forecast: Alert Day For Fire Danger, Strong Storms By Easter

First Alert Today For Fire Dangers Due To Gusty Winds
First Alert Days For Easter Sunday and Monday For Strong Storms
A cold front will be moving through the state today. Ahead of the front will be a few showers and isolated thunderstorms before 10AM. Skies will clear and it will be windy and very warm today with above normal High temperatures. We’ll reach the middle 80s by afternoon, winds will be gusty from the WNW 15-25mph. This will increase the risk of Fire, remember NO outside burning is allowed in the state.
Much cooler air moves in for Friday and Saturday as we’ll see Highs in the upper 60s to Near 70. Overnight Lows will be in the 40s. It will be dry as High pressure removes any chance of rain.
All eyes will be on Easter Sunday and Monday for periods of rain and storms likely. More on this to come.
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert Today for showers/storms this morning. Windy conditions with a Fire Danger in place as winds will be gusty, up to 25mph.
- Much cooler Friday into the weekend.
- Alert Days Easter Sunday and Monday for strong storms likely
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Morning showers and thunderstorms ending by 10AM. Sunny, windy and warm. Highs middle 80s. Fire Danger as winds will be from the WNW 15-25mph
Tonight: Clear, less windy. Low Near 50
Friday: Sunny, much cooler. Highs upper 60s
Saturday: Party Cloudy. Highs Near 70
