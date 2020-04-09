City of Columbia extends curfew starting Friday due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Columbia City Council has extended its citywide curfew.
The decision was made on Thursday night and will go into effect on Friday, April 10 starting at 11 p.m.
“City Council enacted the first curfew to make sure Columbia citizens realized the looming health crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the most current information we have shows South Carolina will not peak in COVID-19 diagnosed cases until April 29th, more than two weeks away,” said Mayor Steve Benjamin. “That’s why it’s crucial our citizens continue isolation and social distancing efforts. Extending the curfew is crucial in making sure our citizens continue to Stay Home and Stay Safe.”
The curfew, which runs from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., prohibits traveling and public gatherings during the time stated. However, individuals who provide healthcare services will be allowed to go to and from work. Also, police officers, firefighters, active duty military, public works and utility employees, and those employed by the City of Columbia, Richland and Lexington counties, the State of South Carolina, and the United States of America will also be allowed to travel during the curfew.
Similar to the previous curfew, this ordinance will expire 61 days after its enactment.
