City of Columbia extends curfew starting Friday due to COVID-19

The curfew, which runs from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., prohibits traveling and public gatherings during the time stated. However, individuals who provide healthcare services will be allowed to go to and from work. Also, police officers, firefighters, active duty military, public works and utility employees, and those employed by the City of Columbia, Richland and Lexington counties, the State of South Carolina, and the United States of America will also be allowed to travel during the curfew.